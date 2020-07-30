Raksha Bandhan 2020 Importance & Significance: In Sanskrit, Raksha Bandhan simply means ‘the bond of protection, obligation, or care’ and thus it signifies the bond between a sister and her brother.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Raksha Bandhan is a popular festival that is observed in India to celebrate the bond between a brother and his sister. Popularly known ‘Rakhi’, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in India in the month of Shravan, also called Sawan, which generally falls on July or August. This year, we will be celebrating Raksha Bandhan on August 2.

In Sanskrit, Raksha Bandhan simply means ‘the bond of protection, obligation, or care’ and thus it signifies the bond between a sister and her brother. To celebrate this bond, a simple ceremony is performed when a sister ties Rakhi on the wrist of her brother as he promises to protect her from all the troubles. Both sisters and brothers then treat each other with gifts and surprises and share affection with each other.

Importance and Significance

Raksha Bandhan is not just a festival celebrated as a custom. Rather, this festival is a day to build new relationships with emotions. On this day, sisters not only tie Rakhi to brothers but they also tie Rakhi to those whom they wish to protect. Like in India, there are women in different places who send Rakhi to the heroes (soldiers) of the country and pray for their long life.

History

There are many mythological stories behind the festival of Raksha Bandhan. One of the most famous stories is from ‘Mahabharata’. It is said that once Lord Krishna was flying kite with Pandavas, Draupadi and Subhadra. Lord Krishna met with a deep cut with Kite’s threat and the wound started bleeding. Draupadi rushed to lord Krishna and tied a piece of cloth on his finger to avoid bleeding. To see the gesture of Draupadi, Lord Krishna promised her that he will always protect her from all the difficulties likewise.

Apart from Hindu mythology, Chittor’s queen Karnavati and Agra’s emperor Humayun's Raksha Bandhan story is highly admirable. It has been said that Raani Karnavati was a widowed queen of Chittor, Rajasthan. Once, she was attacked by the Afghan Sultan from Gujarat. She knew that it won’t be easy for her to win the battle, so she sent a Rakhi to the Mughal emperor. After receiving Rakhi, Humayun went emotional and sent his troops to protect Chittor. This incident added feathers to the festival's significance and also released it from the religious barriers.

