New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Raksha Bandhan is an India festival which is celebrated for many years in the different parts of the country. This festival symbolizes the unbreakable relationship between brothers and sisters. On this day, all sisters tie a thread on their brothers' hands to protect them. Along with this, brothers take a pledge to provide them with life-long protection.

This festival of Raksha Bandhan is special for every sister and brother. Sisters buy colorful and attractive Rakhi for the brothers. But this year, due to the increasing infection of coronavirus, there are multiple restrictions in the markets. Buying Rakhi from the market will not be safe either. If you are also worried about this, then you should take a look at this article. You can learn how to make a simple and beautiful Rakhi at home. You can make easy, colourful and attractive items in minutes at home.

Raksha Bandhan 2020, Rakhi Ideas:

Golden Flower Rakhi

To make this rakhi, first, you have to take a golden ribbon about 1 meter long. After this, make small flowers from this ribbon. Paste all these flowers together on a sheet. After that, cut the sheet into a round shape. Now stick this golden flower buckle on a thread. Your Rakhi will be ready in no time. Place it into a decorated Thali with ‘Kumkum and Chawal’.

Personalised Rakhi

To bring more essence of your love, you can create a personalized Rakhi for your brother. Take a photo of your brother and crop it in a rectangular shape. Now, put the photo on a round sheet. Add some beads abound the photo and place the buckle on red thread. Your personalized Rakhi will be ready in no time.

Waste Material Rakhi

An innovative and unique Rakhi can be made with the help of waste material things available at home. Take some colourful pulses and some used beads. Mix them with diluted fevicol. Paste it on a sheet and let it dry. After that cut it into different shapes. Then, fix it with a red ribbon or kalava.

Similarly, you can make easy Rakhi at home with available material. Use colourful sheets, beads, flowers and pictures to make innovative Rakhi at home.

Posted By: Srishti Goel