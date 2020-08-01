Raksha Bandhan 2020 Date and Time: The concept of Raksha Bandhan has evolved over the time and these days, even sisters tie Rakhi to each other to celebrate the bond that siblings share.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Raksha Bandhan, also known as ‘Rakhi’, is one of the famous festivals in India which is celebrated with a lot of fervour in the country. Observed on the last day of the holy month of Shravan, people across India will be celebrating this festival on August 3 this year.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated by sisters tying a sacred thread on the hands of their brothers, promising that they will always protect each other. However, the concept of Raksha Bandhan has evolved over the time and these days, even sisters tie Rakhi to each other to celebrate the bond that siblings share.

Know what is the Muhurat of Rakshabandhan 2020:

According to the Hindu calendar, the best time to celebrate this festival of joy would start from 9:29 am and would stay till 12:30 pm. Unlike previous years, this year, Bhadra will end at 9.28 am in the morning instead of the afternoon, according to various astrologers and pundits. In the holy month of Saavan, the Shravani undertaking on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha is the biggest festival for Brahmins, and for years according to the Hindu tradition, Raksha Bandhan is also celebrated on the same day.

On the joyous festival which is going to be celebrated on August 3, it is not suggested to perform the ceremony till 28 minutes past 9 am, so it is not considered auspicious to tie a Kaal Rakhi till 9.28 am. According to Pandit Bharataram Tiwari, after Bhadra is over, it is a special shubh muhurat from 9:29 am to 12:30 pm. After this, Rakhi can be performed from 2 pm to 6 pm according to Shubhamuhurta.

This festival of Raksha Bandhan is special for every sister and brother. Sisters buy colorful and attractive Rakhi for the brothers. This day symbolizes the unbreakable relationship between brothers and sisters. So it should be celebrated in all the positive spirits according to the Muhurat timings.

