The colourful and creatively designed rakhi will be tied to the statue of Lord Hanuman that stretches up to 32-feet-tall.

Keeping in mind to create an environment-friendly Rakhi, the group of women decorated the rakhi with artificial flowers, ribbons, rudrakshas and a Lord Ram's picture at the centre. (Picture credits: ANI)

New Delhi | Jagran news Desk: In a view to celebrating the upcoming festival of Raksha Bandhan, a group of women have prepared a 7-feet-long eco-friendly Rakhi for Lord Hanuman's statue in Punjab’s Chandigarh city.

One of the women involved in designing the Rakhi, Meena Tiwari told ANI, "We have been spending around two to three hours daily decorating this rakhi, for the past 15 days. It is an eco-friendly rakhi and we will be adding Rudraksha to this."

"We make rakhi every year but this year we are designing a special rakhi for Lord Hanuman's statue. It is a seven-feet-long rakhi and Lord Hanuman's statue is 32-feet-tall. We have used coloured paper along with other decorative materials. This rakhi will be tied on the right hand of the statue," Meena Tiwari was quoted as saying by the ANI.

On this year, the occasion of Raksha Bandhan falls on August 3, just after the festival of Bakra Eid in India. Although, the pandemic has halted mega celebrations and organising large social gatherings on this festival to celebrate the bond between a brother and sister, preparations for the festivities have started already in the spirits of this ocassion.

Posted By: Simran Babbar