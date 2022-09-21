Raju Srivastava Dies After Suffering Heart Attack; Know Common Reasons Behind Heart Attack

POPULAR stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava passed away at the age of 58 on Wednesday after being admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10. Srivastava suffered a heart attack after which he was admitted to the hospital. The country is facing an increase in the number of deaths due to heart attacks. Popular faces who are known to be fitness freaks and health enthusiasts lost their lives due to heart attacks. Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi where doctors shared that he suffered from a cardiac attack.

Let's have a look at why people suffer from heart attacks:

1. Coronary Heart Disease

It is one of the leading causes of a heart attack. It is a condition where the coronary arteries get clogged with deposits of cholesterol which are called plaques. One of the plaque ruptures bursts causing the clot to block the supply of blood to the brain, triggering a heart attack.

2. Lack of oxygen in the blood

When the levels of oxygen in the blood decrease due to reasons such as carbon monoxide poisoning, the heart may receive unoxygenated blood. This results in the heart muscles being damaged, leading to a heart attack.

3. Eating Disorders

With time, an eating disorder can cause damage to your heart and result in a heart attack.

4. Family History

If you have a parent or a sibling suffering from heart disease or heart attack, you're at a greater risk of experiencing a heart attack.

5. High-intensity exercise

Studies have found that high-intensity exercise can acutely increase the risk for sudden cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death in individuals with underlying cardiac disease.

6. Lifestyle

Lack of physical activity, a diet high in sugar and fat, smoking and tobacco, and consuming too much alcohol can affect the risk of having a heart attack in an individual.

