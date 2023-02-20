Rajma Ain't An Indian Dish? 5 Favorite North Indian Food Items You Probably Didn't Know Weren't Indigenous

INDIA IS a land of diversity and is home to numerous religions, languages, festivals, traditions and food. India is most popular for its unique and delicious food. Indian cuisine consists of a variety of regional and traditional cuisine native to India. The rich culinary tradition of India is popular all across the world. However, do you know some popular foods in India are not originally owned by the country? Read below the list of food that is relished in India but is not indigenous.

1. Samosa

Samosa is a fried South Asian pastry filled with a savoury filling, with ingredients of spiced potatoes, onions and peas. Samosa is relished as the morning and evening snacks across the country. This dish has Persian roots, the Persian word 'sambusak' is the source of the Hindi term 'samosa.'

2. Jalebi

The most popular sweet snack in India, Jalebi is also known by names such as jilapi, zelepi, jilebi, jilipi, zulbia, jerry, mushabak, z’labia, or zalabia. It is a spiral-shaped crisp and juicy sweet made with all flour, gram flour and sugar syrup. The Middle East is where jalebi first appeared in history. The Arabian cookbook "Kitab al Tabikh" mentions a similar dish called zalabieh in the Middle East.

3. Chicken Tikka Masala

Made with roasted marinated chicken chunks in a spiced sauce, chicken tikka masala is a popular curried dish made with boneless chicken, onions, tomatoes, cream, herbs and spices. It is said and believed that chicken tikka was first invented by a Bangladeshi chef in Glasgow, Scotland in the late 20th century.

4. Rajma

Red kidney beans or rajma are a popular North-Indian dish, especially in Punjabi households. It is believed to have been carried by the Portuguese, the early explorers, from North America to Europe, from where it found its way to India through the colonisers.

5. Tea

Tea is the most popular beverage in India and is consumed by almost every person. India is the second-largest producer of tea in the world. But, numerous archaeologists debate that the oldest tea remains were discovered in the tomb of a Chinese emperor from the Han dynasty. It was a popular drink among Chinese royalty during the reign of the Tang Dynasty.