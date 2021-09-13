Radha Ashtami 2021: Also known as Radha Jayanti, this auspicious day is observed 15 days after Krishna Janmashtami. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: After Janmashtami, Radha Ashtami 2021 is one of the important festivals for Hindus as on this day Devi Radha, consort of Lord Krishna, was born. As per Hindu beliefs, Radha Rani is an incarnation of Goddess Lakshami. This auspicious day is observed 15 days after Krishna Janmashtami, that is, on the Ashtami Tithi, or the eighth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This year, the special day will be observed on September 14, 2021.

Also known as Radha Jayanti, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship both Goddess Radha and Lord Krishna for a prosperous and healthy life.

Radha Ashtami 2021: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date: September 14, Tuesday

Shubh Tithi Begins - 03:10 PM on September 13, 2021

Shubh Tithi Ends - 01:09 PM on September 14, 2021

Rahda Ashtami 2021: Puja Vidhi

On this auspicious day, Goddess Radha is worshipped during Madhyahna Kala, that is, at noon.

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Collect puja samaghiri and decorate the home temple

- At noon, bath goddess Radha and make her wear new clothes

- Offer flowers, incense stick and do tilak

- Chant Radha Gayatri mantra and offer prasad

- Conclude the puja by performing aarti

Radha Ashtami 2021: Significance

As per the Hindu belief, devotees who worship Goddess Radha on this day are bestowed with the special blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. As per Hindu mythology, Goddess Radha is considered the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. It was at the time of Krishna Janmashtami, she wished to accompany Lord Vishnu and took birth on the Earth to represent her true love and devotion for Lord Shree Krishna.

