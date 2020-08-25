Radha Ashtami 2020, a Hindu festival to mark the birth anniversary of Radha, will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 26.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Radha Ashtami 2020, a Hindu festival to mark the birth anniversary of Radha, will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 26. Radha Ashtami is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Ashtami of the Bhadrapad (Hindu calendar) month. According to Hindu mythology, Radha, who was the lover-consort of Lord Krishna, had emerged from a lotus flower on this day. In several religious scriptures, Radha is considered to be the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, wife of Lord Vishnu. It is also believed that Krishna was the eighth avatar of the Lord Vishnu. On the occasion of Radha Ashtami, Hindus observe a fast and offer prayers to Radha Rani.

Here are some of the wishes, quotes, SMS, greetings to share with you friends and family members on Radha Ashtami 2020.

Radha Ashtami 2020 Wishes, quotes and greetings

"On the occasion of Radha Ashtami, let us seek blessings of Radha Rani and Lord Krishna to always bless us with knowledge and wisdom in life."

"May Radha Rani enters our hearts and fill it with selfless love and care on her appearance day. Happy Radha Ashtami."

"Radha Rani is the expansion of Krishna. Krishna is energetic, Radha is energy."

"One who is attracted by the beauty of Radha and Krishna, can't be distracted by the false beauty of this material world."

Radha Ashtami 2020 SMS, Whatsapp and Facebook status

"Some love stories are like the one of Radha and Krishna. They have supreme love but unfortunately remain separated."

"Radha never sought anything in return of her love to Krishna. 'twas for her selfless love and devotion that her names come before Krishna."

"Warm wishes on Radha Ashtami to you and your family. May Radha Rani fill your life with all the happiness and love."

