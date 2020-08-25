Radha Ashtami 2020 Date and Time: Radha Ashtami, each year is observed on the eighth day (Ashtami Tithi), Shukla Paksha (bright phase of the Lunar cycle) of Bhadrapada month.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Radha Ashtami 2020, the day to mark the birth anniversary of Radha, the consort of Lord Krishna will be celebrated across the country on August 26. Radha Ashtami, each year is observed on the eighth day (Ashtami Tithi), Shukla Paksha (bright phase of the Lunar cycle) of Bhadrapada month.

Radha Ashtami, also known as Radha Jayanti, is the day to commemorate Radha, which devotees fondly address as Radha Rani, and Krishna is hailed as Radha Krishna, meaning Radha's Krishna. Some devotees believe that she is Lord Krishna's consciousness while others say that she represents the finite who merges into the infinite (God, Krishna).

Radha Ashtami 2020 date:

This year, Radha Ashtami will be observed on August 26

Radha Ashtami 2020 Tithi

Ashtami tithi begins at 12:21 PM on August 25 and ends at 10:39 AM on August 26.

Radha Ashtami Significance:

According to the Hindu beliefs, Radha was born out of a lotus that bloomed in a pond and is considered as the earthly manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Lord Vishnu. It is said that Radha did not open her eyes even after several days of her birth. One day, when Vrishbhanu and Kirti (who were the friends of Nanda and Yashoda, Lord Krishna's foster parents) visited Nand Gaon, Radha opened her eyes for the first time only to see Lord Krishna. Radha and Krishna have a profound love for each other making this day significant.

How is Radha Ashtami celebrated?

Devotees observe fast on this day in the first half of the day and break the fast only after offering prayers to Radha Rani in the afternoon. Temples dedicated to Radhey Krishna get decorated beautifully on this day, and the deities are dressed in garments made of flowers. Radha’s favourite foods were offered to her during the pooja and female devotees sing songs that praise her and her love for Krishna.

