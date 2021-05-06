Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2021: On the eve of his 161st birth anniversary, we have brought you some inspirational quotes that will help you overcome this challenging time:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: "Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark."

This famous quote is penned by the Nobel laureate, Rabindranath Tagore, who is not just a literary scholar or a poet, but also a polymath, musician and artist. This quote, which means that faith is like a light that gives hope in the dark times, stands as a true inspiration in the current scenario, that is, the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Born as Robindronath Thakur, on May 7, 1861, is best known for writing the national anthem of not one but two nations, namely India and Bangladesh. Not just this, the Sri Lankan anthem is inspired by his work. However, more than this, he is fondly remembered for his poems and quotes which still stands as an inspiration to people all over the globe.

Rabindranath Tagore reshaped Bengali literature and music. He is also one of the prominent names who made the country proud by becoming the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. Apart from this, Tagore, who is also known as Bard of Bengal, has written many poems about society, suffering and having grown in the challenging times of smallpox and plague. He was well aware of the life during the pandemic, and some of his works stands are like a mirror to the current scenario of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

So, remembering him on the eve of his 161st birth anniversary, we have brought you some inspirational quotes that will help you overcome this challenging time:

“I have spent a fortune travelling to distant shores and looked at lofty mountains and boundless oceans, and yet I haven’t found time to take a few steps from my house to look at a single dewdrop on a single blade of grass.”

“We read the world wrong and say that it deceives us.”

"If I can’t make it through one door, I’ll go through another door- or I’ll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present.”

"Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.”

"I slept and dreamt that life was a joy. I awoke and saw that life was a service. I acted and behold, service was a joy."

"Let your life lightly dance on the edges of Time like dew on the tip of a leaf.”

"You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water."

“By plucking her petals you do not gather the beauty of the flower.”

"The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough."

"Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add colour to my sunset sky."

"O Woman, you are not merely the handiwork of God, but also of men; these are ever endowing you with beauty from their own hearts... You are a one-half woman and one-half dream."

