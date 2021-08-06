Rabindranath Tagore Death Anniversary: His works are widely translated into English, German, Dutch, Spanish and other European languages.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Rabindranath Tagore was not just a poet, but also a playwright, writer, composer, philosopher, painter and social reformer. His works have and are still inspiring countless people across the globe, whether it's his poetry or stories. His works are widely translated into English, German, Dutch, Spanish and other European languages. Fondly known as The Bard of Bengal, he reshaped Bengali literature and music. Not just this, apart from Indian and Bangladesh's national anthem, Sri Lankan's anthem is also inspired by his work.

Born on May 7 in Bengali Brahim family in Calcutta, he started writing from the age of eight and by 16 he has released his first substantial poems. However, on August 7, 1941, at the age of 80, he passed away, ending a period of prolonged agony

Ahead of Rabindranath Tagore's Death Anniversary, here we are with some life-changing quotes penned by him:

“The small wisdom is like water in a glass: clear, transparent, pure.

"I have become my own version of an optimist. If I can't make it through one door, I'll go through another door - or I'll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present."

“Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.”

"The one who plants trees, knowing that he will never sit in their shade, has at least started to understand the meaning of life."

"If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars."

“Let me not pray to be sheltered from dangers, but to be fearless in facing them."

"Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high Where knowledge is free."

"Love does not claim possession but gives freedom."

"Music fills the infinite between two souls."

"Those who own much have much to fear."

"I'm lost in the middle of my birthday. I want my friends, their touch, with the earth's last love. I will take life's final offering, I will take the human's last blessing. Today my sack is empty. I have given completely whatever I had to give. In return if I receive anything—some love, some forgiveness—then I will take it with me when I step on the boat that crosses to the festival of the wordless end."

