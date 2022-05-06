New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Rabindranath Tagore, also known as Gurudev, is regarded as one of the finest authors, painters, and poets in the world to date. In 1913, he became the first non-European and the first lyricist to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. Moreover, Rabindranath Tagore also wrote the national anthem of India 'Jana Gana Mana'. The birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore is celebrated on May 7. On his birth anniversary, find out some lesser-known facts about Gurudev.

Lesser-Known Facts about Rabindranath Tagore are:

Rabindranath Tagore was the youngest of 14 children to parents Debendranath Tagore and Sarada Devi.

He also wrote the national anthem of Bangladesh Amar Sonar Bangla and Sri Lanka's national anthem was inspired by his work.

Tagore is credited with calling Gandhiji Mahatma for the first time.

King George V of England honoured Rabindranath Tagore for his contribution to the field of Literature in 1915. But following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Gurudev gave up his title.

Rabindranath Tagore was invited by Albert Einstein to his home. They talked about religion and science.

He became the first non-European and the first lyricist to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

He used his Nobel Prize money to construct a school.

His Nobel Prize medal was stolen in a theft at Shantiniketan in 2004. The Swedish Academy offered two replicas as a replacement, one made of gold and the other made of bronze.

Gurudev began his career in short stories in 1877 when he was only sixteen with "Bhikharini which means 'The Beggar Woman'.

He wrote eight novels and four novellas including Char Odhay, Chaturanga and Shesher Kobita.

Among his fifty-odd volumes of poetry include Yogayug, Dakghar, Gitanjali, Manasi, and Gora, among others.

He passed on August 7, 1941, at the age of 80.

People realised that Rabindranath Tagore was red-green blind because of his strange colour schemes and off-beat aesthetics in his paintings.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav