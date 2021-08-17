It is also known as Shrawan Putrada Ekadashi, Pavitropana Ekadashi, Pavitra Ekadashi. This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 18, 2021. Scroll down to learn more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Putrada Ekadashi is a religious Hindu holy day where Lord Vishnu devotees observe strict fast. It is observed on the Ekadashi day that is the eleventh day of Shrawan Hindu month. It is also known as Shrawan Putrada Ekadashi, Pavitropana Ekadashi, Pavitra Ekadashi. This year, Putrada Ekadashi will be celebrated on August 18, 2021.

Putrada Ekadashi 2021: Date and time

Ekadashi begins Aug 18 at 03:21 am

Ekadashi ends. Aug 19 at 01:06 am

Sunrise Aug 18 at 06:08 am

Sunset. Aug 18 at 06:53 pm

Moon rise Aug 18 at 03:37 pm

Moon set Aur 19 at 02:28 am

Rahu Kaal 12:30 pm - 02:06 pm

Abhijit Muhurat - nil

Amrit Kaal 06:11pm - 07:41 pm

Brahm Muhurat 04:31 am - 05:19 am

Putrada Ekadashi 2021: Significance

According to Hindu mythological scripture, significance of Ekadashi was narrated to Pandava king Yudhishthir by Lord Krishna.

- It is believed that by fast on this day devotees receive Oblessings from Lord Vishnu.

- Fast on this day with devotion and sincere prayers and asking God for children, will be listened by Almighty, devotees will be blessed with son.

- By this fast guilt of committed sins are pardoned.

- Lord Vishnu will bless them with wealth and success.

- Devotees will get salvation.

Putrada Ekadashi 2021: Puja vidhi

- On the day of Ekadashi, hard fast is observed. Next day after sunrise they break the fast.

- Some people do it without water, some with fruits and some with satvik pure food.

- Rice are not eaten on this day

- Early bath with puja of Lord Vishnu is performed.

- Tulsi leaves are favourite to Lord Vishnu, so along with fruits, sweets tulsi leaves are offered.

- Recite the story of Apara Ekadashi.

- Reciting Vishnu Sahastranama is very auspicious.

- After aarti distribute prasad.

- Donation of fruits, food, cloth and money to brahmans is considered good.

Putrada Ekadashi: Legend

It is said that in Bhavishya Purana God Krishna narrated the story to Yudhishthir. Ruler of kingdom Mahishmati, the king Mahijit had no children. Sage Lomesh meditated and found that it was due to Mahijit's previous birth zindagi. In previous birth he was a merchant, while traveling the merchant drove a cow and calf from drinking water, to overcome hid thirst.

On advice of Sage Lomesh, the King and Queen piously observed Putrada Ekadashi fast with rituals and chanting of mantras to get rid of his sins. They were blessed with a son.

Putrada Ekadashi 2021: Mantra

-Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay

-Om Devaki Sut Govind Vasudev Jagatpate

Dehi mein tanayan krishna twamaham sharnam gatah.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal