New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Purnima Shraddha, also known as Shraddhi Purnima and Proshtapadi Purnima, is considered significant to perform the Shraddha ceremony of ancestors who died on Purnima. As per Hindi belief, those who perform Shraddha, on this day, are bestowed with immense benefits. Shraddha Purnima or Pitru Paksha is considered as a dark fortnight of the month of Bhadrapada. This year, the auspicious day will be observed on September 20, 2021.

Purnima Shraddha 2021: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date: September 20, Monday

Purnima Tithi Begins - 05:28 AM on Sep 20, 2021

Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:24 AM on Sep 21, 2021

Kutup Muhurat - 11:50 AM to 12:39 PM

Rohina Muhurat - 12:39 PM to 01:27 PM

Aparahna Kaal - 01:27 PM to 03:54 PM

Purnima Shraddha 2021: Significance

As per Hindu mythology, performing shraddha is obligatory to ensure that ancestors receive their food while staying in the astral world. The auspicious time to perform Shraddha is Kutup Muhurat and Rohina Muhurt. At the end of Shraddha, Tarpan is performed. However, it should be noted that Mahalaya Shraddha for those who died on Purnima Tithi is done on Amavasya Shraddha Tithi, which falls in the Pitru Paksha and not on Bhadrapada Purnima.

Purnima Shraddha 2021: Puja Vidhi

- The first part of the Pitru Paksha is called Pind Daan, where Pind, made up of rice, ghee, honey, goat's milk and sugar, is offered to ancestors.

- The second part is called Tarpan, where water mixed with barley, flour, black sesame and kusha grass, is offered to the ancestors.

- The third and the last part is offering food to brahmin.

- While performing the above three customs, people should refrain from eating non-veg, garlic, onion, alcohol, etc. Should not cut hair and avoid buying a vehicle, house, etc.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv