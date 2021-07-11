Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021: Heartwarming wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your family, relatives and friends during this auspicious festival and feel connected.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021 is one of the biggest festivals of Odisha as it is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, an avatar of Lord Vishnu. It celebrates the annual visit of Lord Jagannath along with his siblings Lord Balbhadra and Subhadra to Gundicha Temple (his birthplace) and Mausi Maa Temple (his aunt's house). The Rath Yatra 2021 is a spiritual event held in Lord Jagannath's city Puri, wherein devotees pull three chariots carrying the deities.

This year, the 9-day long festival will begin from July 12, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, devotees will not be able to take part in the festival. They are all asked to light lamps and worship Lord Jagganath from their home. Don't be sad as we have brought you some heartwarming wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your family, relatives and friends during this auspicious festival and feel connected. Also, to mark the festival, one can share it on their WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021 Wishes

Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra! May the felicity and harmonious relations, surround you with his endless, love and physical intensity.

This Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra, may you be blessed with Lord Jagannath, Balbhadra, and Subhadra’s choicest blessings. A very blissful Rath Yatra to you and your loved ones.

Greetings on the holy occasion of Rath Yatra, may the divine Trinity bestow upon us, peace, prosperity, and good fortune.

May every Indian be happy and prosperous on this Rathyatra Festival. Jai Jagannath!

If your strength seems to fail during this auspicious task, just remember Lord Jaganath’s brave tasks and let them inspire you.

The challenge of a Rath Yatra is such that those who manage it shall find life less challenging.

Dear devotee, may your hard efforts to serve the Lord and pull his chariot come off well. I truly hope you are showered with all that you need.

May Lord Jagannath bless you in abundance and shower you with the virtue of truth. Happy Rath Yatra to all.

Bhagwan Jagannath Rathyatra We Wish You Lots Of Love, Strength, Joy And Happiness.

Jai Baba Jagannath! Let’s celebrate the glory of Lord Jagannath to destroy the evil from the face of earth… Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra

During the Rath Yatra, you might feel like dying from the pain, but once you complete it, you will feel like you’ve been born again. Bless you.

Jagannath Rath Yatra ke shubh avsar par mere aur mere pariwar ki or se aap sabhi ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

The more faith you have in God, the less pain you shall feel while pulling the Rath. Invest your power in God and get back all the blessings.

Let us celebrate the glory of Lord Jagannath on the auspicious occasion of the Rath Yatra. May Lord Jagannath bless you with peace, prosperity, and happiness.

With so many people coming from the various corners of the world, it is important that you take care of yourself and stay safe while devoting to god with all your heart. Have a happy Rath Yatra.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021 Messages

May Lord Jagannath bring in the best colours of success, prosperity, and happiness to your life. Wishing you and your family a blessed Rath Yatra!

Jay Jagannath jisaka nam hai, Puri jisaka dham hai aise bhagvan ko ham sab ka pranam hai. Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra !

Chandan Ki Khushbu, Resham Ka Haar, Bhadon Ki Sugandh, Barish Ki Fhuhaaar, Dil Ki Ummide, Apno Ka Pyar Mangalmay Ho Aapko Lord Jagannath Ka Tyohar. Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra!

On the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, my sincere wishes for your good health and happiness.

Greetings on the beginning of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath & his siblings in Puri. May we continue to progress & prosper with his blessings.

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. Jai Jagannath!

Wishing everyone on the auspicious occasion of the Rath Yatra. May Maha Prabhu Jagannath continue to shower his blessings on us.

My best wishes on the occasion of the Rath Yatra which will be held across India today. I hope & pray that Lord Jagannath’s blessings remain on all of us.

Ratha Yatra: The festival of humanity! When Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra come out to shower their blessings over all devotees. Happy

celebrating.

On the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, we should all offer prayers to Lord Jagannath today. The Rath Yatra is a symbol of the rich heritage and divine aura of our God’s. May God bless and fulfil everyone’s wishes.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021 Quotes

Let’s Celebrate Glory Of

Lord Jagannath,

To Destroy The Evil From The

Face Of Earth.

Happy Jagannath Ratha Yatra 2021!

Lord Jagannath is here To Destroy Evil From The Face of Earth.

Let’s Celebrate The Glory of Lord Jagannath.

Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021!

Jagannath Swami Ki Jyoti Se Noor Milta Hai

Sabke Dilo Ko Shurur Milta Hai

Jo Bhi Jata Hai Jagannath Swami Ji Ke Dwaar

Kuch Na Kuch Jarur Milta Hai.

Happy Rath Yatra 2021 !!!

Jab Jab Hove Dharm Ki Hani

Tab Tab Avtaar Leve Bhagwan

Kar Deve Mardan Papiyo Ka

Mukti Deve Hum Prithvi Vasiyon Ko

Bolo Jagannath Prabhu Ki Jai

Happy Ratha Yatra !!!

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021 Greetings

Greetings to every Indian as the pious Rath Yatra begins today. One can take a glimpse of India’s rich heritage and divine aura as devotees from across the world take part in the Jagannath Rath Yatra festival to seek God’s blessings and fulfil their wishes.

Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Shri Jagannathji Rath Yatra. May Bhagwan Jagannath bless us and our country with peace and prosperity. Jai Jagannath!

The centuries-old festival of chariots celebrates a day of universal brotherhood, love, and togetherness to honour the Lord Jagannath, the Lord of the universe. Happy Rath Yatra to all!

As the Rath Yatra festivities begin, greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens. May the blessings of Lord Jagannath bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone’s lives.

The unique nine-day annual festival of Jagannath Rath Yatra has begun today in Puri. Let’s celebrate the glory of Lord Jagannath.

Praying for the divine blessings of Lord Jagannath on the eve of the annual Rath yatra festival.

I offer my prayers to Lord Jagannath on the occasion of Rath Yatra. Hope the auspicious event strengthens peace and goodness in society.

Time to celebrate the glory of Lord Jagannath is here, Puri Rath Yatra, the lord of the universe is coming!

Warmest greetings on the occasion of Holy Jagannath Rath Yatra.

On the occasion of Jagannath Rath Jatra, my special greetings to Lord Jagannath devotees across the world. Jai Jagannath!

Warm greetings to the people on the occasion of Rath Yatra. We bow to Lord Jagannath on this auspicious day. Praying for the divine blessings of Lord Jagannath on the eve of the annual Rath yatra festival.

I offer my prayers to Lord Jagannath on the occasion of Rath Yatra. Hope the auspicious event strengthens peace and goodness in society.

Witnessed a large procession of people celebrating Rath Yatra! Incredible! A great festival has arrived in my state! Jai Jagannath!

Puri Rath Yatra, the festival of one of its kind has begun today at Jagannath Dham. May this annual car festival bring peace to everyone’s life and destroy the evil from the face of the earth.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv