Pumpkin Juice: 5 Top Health Benefits Why You Must Add It In Your Daily Diet

PUMPKIN JUICE is an enormously rich source of essential vitamins, minerals, micro and macronutrients and antioxidants. It is full of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It is a perfectly healthy substitute for numerous carbonated drinks that pose various health risks. Pumpkin juice is considered an effective way to reap all benefits it offers. It is an extremely versatile juice used in several recipes. Read below some astonishing benefits of pumpkin juice that will make you add it to your regular diet.

1. May Improve Heart Health

Pumpkin juice is enriched with antioxidants including polyphenolic compounds and beta-carotene, which can reduce cholesterol deposits and prevents the hardening of arteries.

2. May Improve Digestion

Pumpkin juice has high levels of dietary fibres, which help in stimulating the digestive system. They can also help to bulk up the stool, stimulate peristaltic motion, and relieves constipation, bloating and cramping while balancing gut health.

3. Boosts Immunity

Pumpkin juice is induced with vitamin C which makes it great for boosting the immune system. It can also stimulate the production of white blood cells and act as an antioxidant in the body which further helps in reducing oxidative stress.

4. Treats Nausea

The ideal juice is often popular for its anti-nausea effects. It helps to relieve stomach-related issues, rebalances acid levels and soothes anxiety.

5. Eye Health

Pumpkin juice contains high levels of lutein and zeaxanthin, which help in protecting the eyes from free radical damage and prevent cataracts, macular degeneration, and astigmatism. It is rich in vitamin A which is a vital nutrient for eye health.