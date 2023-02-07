Propose Day 2023: 5 Best Proposal Letter Ideas That Will Make Them Blush

VALENTINE's Day is one of the most awaited days by couples and lovers. As Valentine's week has started, the second day will be celebrated as Propose Day. On this day, lovers propose to their crush or partner with great gestures. One of the sweetest gestures to propose to someone by expressing and conveying your heartfelt emotions in a love letter. A love letter helps you pen down the things that can't be expressed through words. Therefore, on the occasion of Propose Day, we bring you some best love letter ideas for your partner or crush.

Best Handwritten Proposal/ Love Letters

1. This letter is to inform you that you have captured my heart, mind and soul and I am ready to give my 200 per cent to your heart and soul. If you decide to say yes to my proposal then remember that you would get access to soulful words, lovely eyes, romantic dinner dates and everything that you desire to have. With me as your partner, you get the best chef and a poet who will never let you feel down and will value your presence each day.

2. My Darling, I have been dreaming about you all my life, and today I express my love for you. I fancy holding your hand and enjoying the journey of life together. The time spent with you was the most mesmerizing and delightful of my life. I believe in miracles and that’s why I am asking whether you will be my Valentine for the rest of my life. My tender love and my hug are always with you. This letter is a token of love for you.

3. Dear, I love so much about you that it is hard to pick just a couple of things out. I love the way you laugh. I love the way you smile. I even love it when you make me mad and don’t know why. I love how when you upset me, you try so hard to make it better. I am so much in love with you that I think of you only every single minute of the day and wish that I was with you! I can’t stand to be without you for even a second. You have truly turned me into me. Before you, nobody allowed me to be me. You have allowed me to open up my heart and trust again. You have allowed me to smile and be happy again. And for that I love you. I thank you and I will forever cherish our memories I know there are many more to come.

4. Dear, you held me close, you touched my skin, and you brought more joy than you’ll ever know. My soul was breached every day by your love. The sound of your voice made my heart swing on the stars. Your eyes were truly the window to my soul’s contentment, evolving in every way possible. The life I had with you was golden and no man can ever take away the love you and I shared. Giving is a selfless act, one that doesn’t happen often, but you made it a thing of beauty as well as regularity. From a sensuous kiss to a passing glance, the mood was always perfect because you made me feel loved. You made me laugh in a way that only babies can laugh and feel pure. Those were the happiest times of my life because of you.

5. Baby, I know you hear it a million times and you know it is true, I am so in love with you. From the moment that you leave the house to go to work, till the moment you walk in through the door again, my mind is constantly filled with thoughts of you. When I look at you, my heart starts beating with a love so intense that I know now, that I have forgotten how life was before I met you. I can only thank and pray to the almighty that he takes care of us and that we stay together forever. Happy Valentine’s Day.