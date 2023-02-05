Propose Day 2023: 6 Best And Creative Ways To Propose A Guy This Valentine's Week

EVERY YEAR, on February 14, Valentine's Day is celebrated across the world with great enthusiasm and jubilation. The week of love includes rose day, propose day, chocolate day, promise day, hug day, and kiss day followed by Valentine's Day on February 14. Propose Day is one of the significant days in the week of love and is celebrated by lovers and couples to propose to their partners. But why, does it always have to be boys to propose to a girl? A girl taking the initiative and proposing to a guy shows her confidence and charm. Therefore, if you're planning to propose to your someone special/ crush this Valentine's Day, read onto explore some creative ways to do that.

1. Choose The Right Time And Place

The timings and location play a huge role in the success of a romantic proposal. Choosing an appropriate day and location to propose to your guy, will make the proposal easier and more memorable. Avoid picking any crowded areas as it may feel awkward for both of you. Make sure that the location you choose offers privacy such as gardens, cafes, beaches, etc.

2. Ask The Question

Any girl would be hesitant and nervous before proposing to a guy. But do not let that nervousness and fear come on your face and just be confident with whatever you say. Look straight into his eyes and make way for your feelings. Tell him that you love him. Do not force him to accept the proposal and give him the necessary time.

3. Love Letters

The romance and love in the 90s had their aura and elegance. Love letters can never be old-fashioned. Handwritten love letters hold the warmth of the writer and forward the feelings elegantly through words. Therefore, just write whatever you want to convey to him and post it to his address or give him on your own.

4. Send Him Flowers With A Note

If your guy is a fan of Bollywood, he will surely love this one. Parcel a bouquet to your man along with some notes placed in between the flowers. Write down your feelings on those notes and send them to the guy and wait for his answer.

5. Sing A Love Song To Him

Songs are one of the best ways to dedicate your feelings to someone. If you're unable to gather the right words to tell him that you love him, dedicate him a soothing love song and let him feel the lyrics.

6. Make A Handmade Greeting Card

Guys love handmade gifts from their girls. Push the creative girl inside you and make a beautiful and minimal greeting card and write all that you feel for him on it. Make him feel like a king by your words and be true to your feelings.