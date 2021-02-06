Propose Day 2021: If you are puzzled and are looking up for how you can propose, here we are for your help, check out these uber cool ideas:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Valentine's week is finally here and all love birds are gearing up for it to express their love for their soulmates. The week begins with Rose Day and ends with Valentine's Day which is celebrated on February 14.

On the second day of Valentine's Day, we celebrate Propose Day. Propose Day has a special significance as it gives you a chance to propose your soulmate and express your feelings for them.

As Propose Day is nearing, the anxiety of people is also shooting high. Many people choose this day to shoot the big question while some just express their feelings in a way to make their partner feel special. However, all of it needs to be done innovatively. Now, if you are puzzled and is looking up for how you can propose, here we are for your help, check out these uber cool ideas:

Pets holding the placard

Pets are the best friend that never ditches you and they are sure of great help. Now, if you want to make your proposal look romantic and cool, just tie the placard that has the "proposal" written on it on your pet and take them in front of your lover. This surely would turn out to be the best proposal and you are going to hear the word "Yes" after it.

Propose with doughnuts

If your partner has a sweet tooth then this proposal is just the right fit for you. In this, all you need is some doughnuts that have the proposal written on them. Gift them to your partner and tadah! you are done. Well, we know, it was smooth, so enjoy your day afterwards with doughnuts.

Refrigerator magnets

This is one of the coolest ideas to go with. In this. you need to fix the letter on your fridge in a way that spells out your proposal and it will definitely be the perfect classy proposal for your partner.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma