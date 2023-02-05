Promise Day 2023: 10 Promises To Make To Your Partner For A Happy And Long-Lasting Relationship

PROMISE DAY is the fifth day of Valentine's week and is celebrated on February 11 every year. On this special day, partners, boyfriends, girlfriends, husbands, and wives make promises to each other to stay together through thick and thin. Keeping a promise lays a strong foundation for trust, respect, and loyalty in a relationship. When we are in love, the promises made to the partner become very important in the foundation of love matters. Every promise shows how caring and loving you are for the other person.

On Promise Day, people exchange promise rings in a relationship which signifies their loyalty, feelings, and love for one another. Therefore, we bring you some key promises to make to your partner this promise day to make your relationship happy and very lasting.

Promises To Make To Your Partner

"I promise to be gentle with you and your heart."

"I promise to allow you to have access to my heart."

"I promise to tell you the full truth even when it's sometimes scary to do so."

"I promise to put effort into learning how you most like to be listened to and then listen to you in that way as often as I can."

"I promise to love and support you when you need me to, and to lovingly push and encourage you when you need me to do that instead."

"I promise that I will keep myself as emotionally fulfilled as possible in my own life so that I will be able to show up as my best self for you and our relationship."

"I promise to be aware of and to own my emotional triggers, and to never hold you responsible for my emotional response to things."

"I promise to assume that you are always coming from a place of love."

"I promise to love and accept every side of you and all of your emotions, moods, and insecurities."

"I promise to continually put effort into our relationship."

"I promise to have one-on-one date nights with you at least once every month, no matter how busy or stressful life becomes."

"I promise to discuss all family decisions with you."

" I promise to remind you that I love you, even on the days when I am really mad at you."