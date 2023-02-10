Promise Day 2023: 5 Best Letter Ideas To Make Him Feel Special On This Day Of Valentine's Week

THE FIFTH day of Valentine's week is celebrated as Promise Day on February 11 every year. On this day, partners make promises to each other to stay together through thick and thin. People exchange promise rings with their partner which signifies loyalty, feelings and love for one another. Every promise shows how caring and loving you are to the person you love. A promise is a sign of love and trusts towards your partner or someone special. They are made to stay together and never break each other's trust. If you're planning to make promises to your partner, but don't want it to be in a casual way. Read below the best promise letter ideas to make your partner feel special and strengthen your relationship.

Best Letter Ideas To Make Him Feel Special

1. "A day without you in my life is like a day without sunshine, a day without food, or a day without air. I need you when I'm cold to keep me warm. I need you in the rain to keep me dry. I need you in my life to keep me happy. You make me feel wonderful. You give me strength when I just can't carry on and I truly treasure that. Every moment spent together is another one of my dreams come true. You came into my life and changes it forever. Sweetheart, I will love you till the end of my day. My love for you will never fade, I'm crazy about you, baby. Craziness for you will still remain my last breath."

2. "It's you. It's been you since the moment I met you. It's you at 2 in the morning or 4 in the afternoon. It's you when I'm sleeping and studying and eating and laughing. You are everywhere and you are everything."

3. "I looked over at you, wondering how I could begin to describe you. But your smile was so consuming that all I could see were the tops of your cheeks. And the fact that you could literally blind me with happiness was a perfect representation of the kind of effect you have on people."

4. "You were an unexpected surprise, the defining moment. The collision of the star slammed into me hard and sent my neat little world plummeting into the ocean. I never expected it to be you, you know? But it is you. It's all you. And there's no looking back."

5. "It's not easy to love. I am stubborn and breakdown constantly about the littlest things. But I promise to love you. I promise to give you all I possibly can give. I promise to hold you and kiss you every chance I get. I promise to show you off to the world because I will be truly the luckiest girl in the if I have you by my side."