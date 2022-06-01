New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The LGBT community celebrates Pride Month every year in the month of June. It is observed to recognise the struggles and discrimination faced by the LGBTQAI+ community and to bring positive changes in society. LGBT community in India won a big battle when on September 6, 2018, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Section 377 was unconstitutional. Pride Month will commence on June 1 and will end on June 30. Here, know more about the history and significance of Pride Month and what significance it holds in India.

History of Pride Month:

In 1924, human rights activist Henry Gerber founded the Society for Human Rights in the US, which became the first gay rights organisation in the country. The organisation aimed to break the stereotypes and taboos about homosexuality. Henry Gerber was also arrested multiple times because of his work. Then in 1969, a gay bar called the Stonewall Inn in New York City was raided by the police, claiming that the bar was selling liquor without a license. The police forced its patrons into police vans, which made the crowd furious and the police had to barricade themselves for protection. This incident came to be known as The Stonewall Riot, which gained a lot of media coverage and brought the problems faced by the LGBT community to the light. In 1970, demonstrations were held in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco in support of the gay community.

In 1978, the pride flag was created by artist Gilbert Baker, an openly gay man and drag queen. It was commissioned by San Francisco city supervisor Harvey Milk, the country’s first elected openly gay official. The rainbow stripes in the flag represent the different sexualities in the LGBT community. Moreover, the colours in the flag also have a different meanings. Red represents like, pink represents sex, orange means healing, yellow means sunlight, green is denoted as nature, turquoise represents art, indigo means harmony and violet represents spirit.

Brenda Howard, also known as the Mother of Pride, coordinated the first LGBT Pride march. This led to the start of many events being organised around Pride Day. Later, the events became the annual LGBT celebrations held every June.

Decriminalisation of Homosexuality across the world:

According to BBC, only 28 countries in the world recognise same-sex marriage and 69 countries have laws that criminalise homosexuality.

Decriminalising Homosexuality in India:



In India, the LGBT community won one of the biggest battles when the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Section 377 was unconstitutional. Section 377 of the IPC was formed during colonisation, which criminalised homosexuality. In 2018, the SC declared Section 377 unconstitutional. However, our country has a long way to go in this journey as the LGBT community still faces discrimination from society.

