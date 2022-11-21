Premature Hair Greying: 5 Potential Reasons And Causes

WE ALL believe that with ageing comes grey hair. But many people experience premature hair greying at young ages. Premature greying is generally looked at with fear and anxiety. To get rid of grey hair, people use several dying products to turn their hair black.

However, premature greying can be caused due to numerous health conditions such as stress, hormones, genetics, autoimmune diseases and many more. Read below to explore the causes of premature greying.

What gives hair its colour?

Hair colour is determined by the amount of a pigment known as melanin in the hair. A type of melanin, known as eumelanin gives the hair black or brown colour. Another type of melanin pigment called, pheomelanin, adds rich red colour to the hair. As ageing happens, the pigment cells in the hair follicles begin to die, the fewer the pigment cells, the fewer melanin the hair strands will contain, leading to greying or white hair.

Causes of Premature Greying

1. Genetics

Genetics play a huge role in the composition of our hair type, colour and length. If you notice greying hair at an early age, genetics might be a factor in the role.

2. Stress

According to the National Institute of Health, stress puts a huge strain on the health of our bodies. Stress can lead to premature greying of hair by affecting the stem cells which are responsible for regenerating hair pigment. One should be able to manage stress efficiently to avoid future diagnoses of several diseases.

3. Vitamin and Mineral Deficiency

Certain essential vitamins such as vitamin B7 and minerals are an important source of nutrition for the hair and scalp. Biotin carries oxygen and necessary nutrients to the scalp and hair follicles which keep them healthy and shiny. Deficiency in these nutrients and minerals can lead to premature greying.

4. Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune diseases such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. Due to these diseases, the body's immune system starts attacking its cells leading to inflammation and loss of pigmentation.

5. Thyroid

Thyroid disorders affect the pigmentation of the hair follicles and melanin production. It can also lead to hormonal changes which further cause hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism.