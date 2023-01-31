Preity Zinta Birthday Special: 5 Beauty Secrets Of The Bollywood Actress For A Healthy And Glowing Skin

ONE OF the most versatile actresses of Bollywood, Preity Zinta is celebrating her 48th birthday today. The 'Veer Zara' fame has turned 48 and is still one of the most glamorous and alluring actresses of all time. From giving splendid performances in romantic movies such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dil Se, and Koi Mil Gaya to the most evergreen movie Veer Zara, Preity Zinta is a jackpot of talents. Other than acting as her superpower, the actress is gifted with stunning skin and beauty. Therefore, on her birthday special, we bring you five beauty secrets of the diva that she swears by.

1. CTM Routine

CTM stands for cleansing, toning and moisturizing. It is an ideal skincare routine which involves three basic steps. It starts with washing the face with a good and gentle cleanser, following it up with a toner to clear out the pores and then finishing up with a hydrating moisturiser.

2. Healthy Diet

A healthy diet for the skin involves fresh fruits, green leafy vegetables, salad, juices, cereals, nuts and much more. In many interviews, Preity Zinta revealed that her mantra for glowing skin is sticking to a healthy diet filled with nourishing foods.

3. Hydration

Preity Zinta's clear and glamorous skin is a result of the fact she drinks a lot of water regularly which is an important regime for healthy skin. It helps in flushing out the toxins from the body, resulting in healthy and glowing skin.

4. Night Cream

A night cream is essential for skincare as it helps in calming and soothing the skin overnight so that any redness or irritation is banished while you sleep. It ensures that, by morning, your skin is even toned, hydrated, smooth and supple.

5. Beauty Sleep

To attain healthy and glowing skin, one must maintain a healthy and strict sleep schedule. A good night's sleep of about 7-8 hours helps in achieving more clear, spotless and smooth skin. During sleep, the skin's blood flow increases, and the organ rebuilds its collagen and repairs the damage from UV exposure, thus healing skin care problems.