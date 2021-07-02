Emphasizing the need for pregnant women to get vaccinated the Health Ministry said "COVID-19 vaccines available are safe & vaccination protects pregnant women against COVID-19 illness/disease like other individuals."

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Accepting the recommendations of NTAGI (National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization) the Health Ministry on Friday allowed pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccination. Now they can register on the government's portal for vaccination, CoWIN or walk-in for getting the jab. Operational guidelines, councelling kits, and IEC material have been shared with States and UTs for their implementation.

This comes after the Union Health Ministry on Monday issued guidelines for the vaccination of pregnant women. Emphasizing the need for pregnant women to get vaccinated the Health Ministry said "COVID-19 vaccines available are safe & vaccination protects pregnant women against COVID-19 illness/disease like other individuals," as reported by news agency ANI.

The guidelines read that although more than 90 per cent infected pregnant women recover without any need for hospitalisation, rapid deterioration in health may occur in a few and that might affect the foetus also. Therefore, the ministry advised that a pregnant woman should take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Further, the ministry said that after getting vaccinated pregnant women may get a mild fever, pain at the injection site or feel unwell for one to three days. Those women who are older than 35 years of age, obese, have pre-existing medical conditions or have history of clotting are at higher risk of getting complications after contracting the COVID-19 virus.

However, one in 1-1.5 lakh pregnant women might experience the symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, persistent abdominal pain with or without vomiting, pain or swelling in the limbs, small pinpoint haemorrhages, weakness or paralysis of limbs, etc within 20 days of getting vaccinated which may require immediate medical attention.

The ministry also suggested that if a woman gets infected during pregnancy she should get vaccinated post delivery as soon as possible.

While pregnant women have got the green signal to get the jab, vaccination of children is still underway. Amid the possibility of a third wave of Coronavirus and the emergence of Delta Plus across different states of India, concerns over the health of children have increased manifold. However, the approval for vaccination of pregnant women has led to one step ahead to secure the population.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal