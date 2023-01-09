Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

INDIA CELEBRATES Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas or Non-Resident Indians Day, every year on January 09 to highlight the contribution of the NRI community to the development of the country. It is an important historical day as it marks the event of Mahatma Gandhi's return from South Africa to Mumbai in 1915. The day was sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India and the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in 2000.

The celebration of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas or the PBD convention event of MOIA takes place from 07-07th January every year intending to encourage knowledge, expertise and skills of the overseas Indian community on a common platform. The theme for NRI Day 2023 is 'Diaspora: Reliable Partners For India's Progress In Amrit Kaal.'

Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2023: Wishes

"A very happy "Pravasi Bharatiya Divas" or "NRI Day" to all the wonderful Indians who live in other parts of the world but still love India."

"Best wishes on this wonderful day to all non-resident Indians. May your outstanding accomplishments bring honour and pride to India. Wish you a happy Pravasi Bharatiya Divas."

"Wishing all the proud NRI citizens of this country on the NRI Day to have a great day and good luck in their future endeavours."

"The day is dedicated to all the NRIs residing outside the country. I hope you'll spend the day well."

Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2023: Messages

"On the eve of NRI Day 2023, greetings to all deserving Indians who live abroad. This nation is proud of all the accomplishments that you have made in other parts of the world for the advancement of the nation. Happy NRI Day."

"We send heartfelt congratulations to all the Non-Resident Indians who have always made our country proud and given us global recognition. We wish you a happy and prosperous NRI Day 2023."

"On the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, we honour the contributions made by Indian nationals who live and work overseas. Happy NRI Day 2023."

"NRI Day is a special day since it brings everyone in the nation together and keeps them connected to their motherland. Happy Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023."

Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2023: Quotes

"What is harder to do is breaking the ties to the people, the places, and the version of me that will linger." - Ranjani Rao

"I welcome all NRIs and say that there are several opportunities waiting for them in India. Times have changed very quickly." - Narendra Modi

"Every life is a journey, regardless of whether you stay in one place, live like a global nomad, or end up being something in between." - Ranjani Rao

"Salute to each bud of India that blossomed across the world and made India proud"

"Even in the darkness, there is light and that is spiritually illuminated India." - Shubhangi Gopal Kamble