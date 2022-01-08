New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on January 09, people in India observe Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in order to mark the contribution of the Overseas Indian community in the development of India. The day signifies the return of Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi, from South Africa in 1915. He then went on to lead the country in its freedom struggle.

Since 2003, the PBD convention event of MOIA is organized from January 7th-9th every year to bring rich knowledge, expertise, and skills of the Overseas Indian community on a common platform.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2022 history:

PBD conventions take place every year since 2003. Back in 2015, the format of PBD was revised, in which it was decided that PBD will be celebrated once every two years and also to keep it as a theme-based conference every year during the interim period. It was also decided that the Indian community living overseas such as experts, policymakers, and stakeholders will also participate in the event.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2022 significance:

With the help of these conventions, the overseas Indian community gets a platform to engage with the government and people of their native land.

NRI Day 2021 Wishes:

– A very happy “Pravasi Bharatiya Divas” or the NRI Day to all the lovable citizens of the country residing across the world.

– Wishing all the proud NRI citizens of this country on the eve of NRI day to have a great day and good luck in their future endeavors.

– Best Wishes to all the non-resident Indians across the world on this great day. May you all make the name of this country proud across the globe with your fine achievements.

-This day is dedicated to all the NRIs residing outside the country. I hope you’ll spend the day well.

-On this day, let us plan a picnic with all our NRI friends, and enjoy the day to the fullest.

– Greetings to all lovable Indians residing in foreign countries on the eve of the NRI Day; this country is proud of all the world’s achievements worldwide for the development of the country.

– A heartfelt thank you and congratulations to all the NRI’s making our country proud and making the NRI Day worth celebrating.

– The NRI Day wishes all the non-residents of the country to enjoy this day with your near and dear ones and expects them to keep close to their roots and continue working for this nation.

NRI Day 2021 Greetings:

- Salute to each bud of india that blossomed across the world and made india proud

- We may be far from home but we are never truly apart for my nation stays in my heart

- First, we are indians and our heritage and culture is what enriches us to go out into the world and embrace it

- Like the drops of ocean must go be a vapor and rain into the world, the indians rise out of india and share thier gifts with the entire planet

NRI Day 2021 Quotes:

“What is harder to do is breaking the ties to the people, the places, and the version of me that will linger.” - Ranjani Rao

“Even in darkness, there is light and that is spiritually illuminated India.” - Shubhangi Gopal Kamble

“Every life is a journey, regardless of whether you stay in one place, live like a global nomad, or end up being something in between.” - Ranjani Rao

