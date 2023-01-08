Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023: History, Significance, Theme And Other Details Of The Non-Resident Indians Day

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023

ON JANUARY 09 every year, India observed Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) or NRI Day. This special day was formulated when the great Indian leader, Mahatma Gandhi returned from South Africa to Mumbai. The day is observed all over the country to highlight the contribution of the Non-Resident Indian community to the development of the country.

Since 2003, the celebration of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas or the PBD convention event of MOIA is organised from 07th-09th January annually to encourage knowledge, skills and expertise of the Overseas Indian community on a common platform.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023: History And Significance

Also known as NRI day, the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas is formally observed on January 09. It is an important day that marks the event of Mahatma Gandhi's return from South Africa to Mumbai in 1915. This day was sponsored in 2000 by the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India and the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The celebration of this day takes place as a celebratory event from the 7th to the 9th of January every other year in a selected city in India and is a forum that discusses the issues concerning the Indian Diaspora and also Pravasi Bhartiya Awards Samman awards are given. NRI Day is important because it highlights the contributions of the overseas Indian community.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023: Theme

The theme for Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas 2023 is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in 'Amrit Kaal'.

