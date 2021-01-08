Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Also known as Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, the first NRI Day, is observed on January 9, 2003, and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman was given to prominent Indians in overseas who contributed to the development of the nation.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Non-Resident Indian (NRI) day every year is observed on January 9 across the country. The NRI day 2021 is observed to commemorate the contributions of Indians residing overseas in the development of the country and its GDP. The day also marks the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India from South Africa in 1915 after which he led India’s freedom struggle and changed the lives of Indians forever.

Also known as Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, the first NRI Day, is observed on January 9, 2003, and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman was given to prominent Indians in overseas who contributed to the development of the nation. In 2009, the concept of Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) was launched which allows people of Indian origin and their spouses to live and work in India indefinitely. This year, the theme of NRI Day 2021 has been set as "Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

So to mark the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 or the NRI Day 2021, here are some messages, wishes, quotes and greetings to share with all the NRIs who are contributing in taking the nation forward and are helping in its development.

NRI Day 2021 Wishes:

– A very happy “Pravasi Bharatiya Divas” or the NRI Day to all the lovable citizens of the country residing across the world.

– Wishing all the proud NRI citizens of this country on the eve of NRI day to have a great day and good luck in their future endeavors.

– Best Wishes to all the non-resident Indians across the world on this great day. May you all make the name of this country proud across the globe with your fine achievements.

-This day is dedicated to all the NRIs residing outside the country. I hope you’ll spend the day well.

-On this day, let us plan a picnic with all our NRI friends, and enjoy the day to the fullest.

– Greetings to all lovable Indians residing in foreign countries on the eve of the NRI Day; this country is proud of all the world’s achievements worldwide for the development of the country.

– A heartfelt thank you and congratulations to all the NRI’s making our country proud and making the NRI Day worth celebrating.

– The NRI Day wishes all the non-residents of the country to enjoy this day with your near and dear ones and expects them to keep close to their roots and continue working for this nation.

NRI Day 2021 Quotes:

“What is harder to do is breaking the ties to the people, the places, and the version of me that will linger.” - Ranjani Rao

“Even in darkness, there is light and that is spiritually illuminated India.” - Shubhangi Gopal Kamble

“Every life is a journey, regardless of whether you stay in one place, live like a global nomad, or end up being something in between.” - Ranjani Rao

NRI Day 2021 Greetings:

- Salute to each bud of india that blossomed across the world and made india proud

- We may be far from home but we are never truly apart for my nation stays in my heart

- First, we are indians and our heritage and culture is what enriches us to go out into the world and embrace it

- Like the drops of ocean must go be a vapor and rain into the world, the indians rise out of india and share thier gifts with the entire planet

