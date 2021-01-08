Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021: This year, the Non-Resident Indian Day will be held virtually in wake of the coronavirus pandemic with a theme of "Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Day is observed across the country on January 9 every year. Also known as 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' in Hindi, Non-Resident Indian Day aims to mark the contribution of overseas Indians towards the development of the country. Notably, this day also commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India from South Africa.

The first Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was observed in 2003 and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award was given to those overseas Indians who were contributing to the development of the country. Six years later, the concept of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) was launched to help which aims to allow people of Indian origin and their spouses to live and work in India indefinitely.

Why do we observe Pravasi Bharatiya Divas?

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas aims to honour oversea Indian citizens who are contributing to the development of the country. On this day, the central government honours such people by giving them the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award.

On this day, special programmes are organised to recognise the contributions of NRIs and PIOs. The events are sponsored by the Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

What is the theme of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021?

This year, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be held virtually in wake of the coronavirus pandemic with a theme of "Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat". The government has said that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 Convention will have three segments and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a press release, the government has said that the inaugural session will be followed by the two Plenary sessions. The first Plenary on Role of Diaspora in Aatmanirbhar Bharat will feature addresses by External Affairs Minister and Commerce and Industry Minister while the second Plenary on Facing Post Covid Challenges - Scenario in Health, Economy, Social and International Relations, will be addressed by Minister of Health and Minister of State for External Affairs.

"The finale would be the Valedictory Session where the Hon'ble Rashtrapatiji (President Ram Nath Kovind) will deliver his Valedictory address to mark the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. The names of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees for 2020-21 will also be announced," the press release read.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma