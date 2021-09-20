In Hinduism, it is believed that by performing Pratipada Shraddha rituals, one will be blessed by their deceased ancestors and they will attain salvation. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pratipada is the first day of both the paksha (fortnight) Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksh of a Hindu Lunar month. Pratipada Shraddha is performed for people who have died on the day of Pratipada on either of the two paksha.

All the days of Pitru Paksha are not considered very auspicious. Hindus have faith that by performing Pratipada Shraddha rituals they will be blessed by ancestors with happiness and prosperity, and also will get salvation.

Gaya, Prayag Sangam, Rishikesh, Haridwar and Rameshwaram are considered pilgrimage places for Pratipada Shraddha rituals. Pratipada Shraddha is also known as Padwa Shraddha at many places. This year the special day will fall on September 21st, 2021.

Pratipada Shraddha 2021: Date and time

Pratipada tithi begins September 21 at 05:24 am

Pratipada tithi ends September 22 at 05:52 am

Kutup Muhurat: 11:55 am - 12:43 pm

Rohina Muhurat: 12:43 pm - 01:32pm

Aparahna Kaal: 01:32 pm - 03:26 pm

Sunrise: 06:08 am

Sunset: 06:18 pm

Pratipada Shraddha 2021: Significance

In religious scriptures like Matsya Purana, Garuda Purana, Agni Purana, etc. detailed Shraddha rituals are specified. To offer peace to the departed souls pind-daan and tarpan rituals are performed.

Pratipada Shraddha is also known Padwa Shraddha. Pitru Paksha Shraddha are Parvan Shraddhas. Kutup Muhurat and Rohina Muhurat are considered auspicious times to perform Shraddhas. Muhurat after that remains till Aparahna Kala gets over. At the end of of the Shraddha Tarpan is done.

Shraddha for nana and nani (maternal grandfather and grandmother) may be performed on Pratipada tithi, it will appease their souls. It is believed that they bless with peace and happiness.

Pratipada Shraddha 2021: Puja vidhi

- To remember and pay homage to ancestors, Shraddha rituals are performed.

- Tarpan and pind- daan is done by a family member, preferably by the eldest male of the family.

- Shraddha rituals should be done during a suitable time.

- First offering of food is given to a cow, then to crow, the dog, and to ants. Then the food is served to Brahmins.

- Some people observe fast.

- Prasad is distributed after rituals are performed during Aparahna i.e afternoon time.

- Donations and charity done on this day are very rewarding.

