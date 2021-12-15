New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh Vrat will be observed on December 16, 2021. It is celebrated two times in the lunar month. These include Trayodashi Tithis, which are Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi. Also known as Pradosham in South India, the occasion is observed to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

According to drikpanchang.com, when Pradosham day falls on Monday it is called Soma Pradosham, on Tuesday it is called Bhauma Pradosham, on Thursday it is called Guru Pradosham and on Saturday it is called Shani Pradosham.

Pradosh Vrat: Significance

On this day devotees of Lord Shiva fast for the whole day and perform puja. It is believed, the devotees who observe fast on this day and pray to Lord Siva and Mata Parvati, are blessed with contentment, wealth, and good health. That is why this day holds significance for the people who keep faith in Lord Shiva.

Pradosh Vrat tithi and timings

Pradosh Vrat December, 2021 Date: December 15

Pradosh Vrat Tithi: Begins at 08:01 AM, November 16

Tithi Ends at 09:50 AM, November 17

Pradosh Vrat: Puja Vidhi

Rise up early in the morning during the Bhramha Muhurat and take a bath.

Then perform ‘aachman’ and clean yourself.

After that offer prayers and 'Arpan jal' to Lord Surya.

Then chant Hanuman Chalisa and offer flowers, fruits, datura, milk, and dahi to Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati.

Finally, when the sun is setting perform the aarti.

