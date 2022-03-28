New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh Vrat 2022 are celebrated with great excitement in the Hindu community and it holds great significance too. On this holy day, people worship Lord Shiva. This month the Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The day is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi (thirteenth day) of the Lunar fortnight every month. Since there are 2 Trayodashi Tithi each month, in total 24 vrats are observed annually.

Pradosh Vrat 2022: date

This month, Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Tuesday, MARCH 29.

Pradosh Vrat 2022: Tithi

The Pradosh Vrat Tithi will begin on March 29 at 2:38 pm and end on March 30 at 1:19 am

Pradosh Vrat 2022: Shubh Muhurat

The Pradosh Kaal and auspicious timing of worshiping Lord Shiva is between 6: 37 pm to 8:57 pm

Pradosh Vrat 2022: Significance

The day is observed as devotees mark the triumph of Lord Shiva over the asuras (demons). Devotees observe fast on the day and according to Hindu Legend, on the particular Diwas, Mahadeva defeated the Asuras and Danavas, who caused massive destruction and threatened creation.

According to Legends, Lord Shiva and his mount, Nandi (the bull), saved the Devas from the demons. The Devas headed to Kailash (Lord Shiva's heavenly abode) during Pradosh Kaal to seek help. Therefore, Lord Shiva and Nandi fought a battle and defeated the Asuras to end their cruelty and restore Peace.

Pradosh Vrat 2022: Puja Vidhi

Rise early in Bhramha Muhurat and take a bath

Perform ‘aachman’ and clean yourself.

Offer prayers to Lord Surya and ‘Arpan JAL’

Chant Hanuman Chalisa and offer flowers, fruits, datura, milk, and dahi to Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati

At the Sunset, perform aarti

