New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh Vrat is observed on both Trayodashi tithis--Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha, of the lunar fortnight, as per the Hindu calendar. The day is significant to all Hindus as it is dedicated to Lord Mahadeva. This year, the second Pradosh Vrat will be observed on January 30, 2022. Since the day is falling on Sunday, it will be known as Ravi Krishna Praosh Vrat. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and observe a day-long fast from sunrise to sunset, and conclude it after performing puja during Pradosh Kaal.

Ravi Pradosh Vrat 2022: Date and Shubh Timings

Date: January 30, Sunday

Trayodashi Tithi doesn't overlap with Pradosha

Day Pradosha Time - 05:59 PM to 08:37 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 08:37 PM on Jan 29, 2022

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 05:28 PM on Jan 30, 2022

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 05:59 PM to 08:37 PM

Ravi Pradosh Vrat 2022: Significance

As per Drikpanchang, for Pradosham Vrat, the day is fixed when Trayodashi Tithi falls during Pradosha Kala, which starts after Sunset. The time window after Sunset when Trayodashi Tithi and Pradosha time overlaps is auspicious for Shiva Puja. A legend is famous that narrates Lord Shiva and his mount Nandi's valour in saving the Devas from the asurs.

The Devas sought Lord Shiva's help them fight asuras. Lord Shiva and Nandi fought all the asuras and won the war on the trayodashi tithi, restoring the peace. Hence, Pradosh Vrat is observed on both the Trayodashi tithis.

Ravi Pradosh Vrat 2022: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning (preferably during Brahma Muhurat - approximately two hours before sunrise) and take a bath.

- Maintain celibacy.

- Avoid onion, garlic, meat or other Tamasic foods.

- Do not consume tobacco and alcohol.

- Chant 'Om Namah Shivaya'.

- Bathe again before performing Pradosh Kaal Puja.

- Visit the nearby temple and offer jal abhishek on Linga and offer dhatura etc.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv