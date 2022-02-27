New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh Vrat is a very important festival for Hindus as the fast is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This month's Pradosh month is even more special as the day will be observed just a day before Maha Shivratri 2022. As per Hindu Mythology, the fast is observed on both Trayodashi Tithis--Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha, of the lunar fortnight.

People across the country are observing the fast on Monday. Since the day of Pradosh Vrat is Monday it will be called Som Pradosh Vrat. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and observe a day-long fast from sunrise to sunset, and conclude it after performing puja during Pradosh Kaal.

Som Pradosh Vrat 2022: Date and Shubh Timings

The Som Pradosh Vrat 2022 will be observed on February 28th (Monday)

The Tithi begins on 28 Feb at 5:42 am and will end at 3:16 pm on March 1st.

Som Pradosh Vrat 2022: Puja Vidhi

As per Hindu Puranic, Pradosh Vrat tithi falls after sunset, so devotees should perform the puja after sunset only.

- Before the puja take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Collect all the puja samgiri before you commence rituals

- Place a kalash or earthen pot fill with Gangajal and flowers

- It is auspicious to do abhishek on this day, so offer gangajal, milk, ghee, curd, honey to shivlinga

- Offer incense stick, bhelpatra and dhatura to shivlinga

- Recite pradosh vrat katha, chant Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra 108 time, shiva Chalisa. Conclude the puja by performing aarti.

Som Pardosh Vrat 2022: Significance

According to Hindu belief, those who worship Lord Shiva on this day and observe day-long fast are blessed with health, wealth, prosperous and peaceful life. Also, those who are suffering from the ill effects of planetary moments get relief. Some female devotees observe fast for a suitable groom or a child. Pradosh Vrat is also kept for the spiritual upliftment and fulfillment of all the desires.

Posted By: Ashita Singh