New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh Vrat 2022 is one of the important and significant festivals for Hindus. The vrat falls on Trayodashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha, during the lunar fortnight. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Since there are 2 Trayodashi Tithi each month, in total 24 vrats are observed annually. This month the Pradosh Vrat will be observed on May 13th, Friday. Pradosh Vrat which falls on Fridays is called Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2022. On this auspicious day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and observe a day-long fast from sunrise to sunset, and conclude it after performing puja during Pradosh Kaal. The time window after Sunset when Trayodashi Tithi and Pradosha time overlaps is auspicious for Shiva Puja.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2022: Date and Shubh Timings:

Tithi: May 13th, 2022

Pradosha Begins - 05:27 PM, May 13

Pradosha Ends - 03:22 PM, May 14

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2022: Significance

According to Drik Panchang, the day is observed as devotees mark the triumph of Lord Shiva over the asuras (demons). Devotees observe fast on the day and according to Hindu Legend, on the particular Diwas, Mahadeva defeated the Asuras and Danavas, who caused massive destruction and threatened creation.

According to Legends, Lord Shiva and his mount, Nandi (the bull), saved the Devas from the demons. The Devas headed to Kailash (Lord Shiva's heavenly abode) during Pradosh Kaal to seek help. Therefore, Lord Shiva and Nandi fought a battle and defeated the Asuras to end their cruelty and restore Peace.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2022: Puja Vidhi

Devotees should rise early in Bhramha Muhurat and take a bath

Perform ‘Aachman’ and clean yourself.

Offer prayers to Lord Surya and ‘Arpan Jal’

Chant mantras and offer flowers, fruits, datura, milk, and dahi to Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati

At the Sunset, perform aarti and seek blessings

Posted By: Ashita Singh