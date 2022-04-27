New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh Vrat 2022 is a significant festival for Hindus. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. As per Hindu Mythology, the fast is observed on both Trayodashi tithis--Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha, during the lunar fortnight. Since there are 2 Trayodashi Tithi each month, in total 24 vrats are observed annually. This month the Pradosh Vrat will be observed on April 28, Thursday. Pradosh Vrat which falls on Thursdays is called Guru Pradosh Vrat 2022.

On this auspicious day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and observe a day-long fast from sunrise to sunset, and conclude it after performing puja during Pradosh Kaal.

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2022: Date and Shubh Timings:

Tithi: April 18, 2022

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 06:54 PM to 09:04 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 12:23 AM on Apr 28, 2022

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 12:26 AM on Apr 29, 2022

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2022: Significance

As per Drik Panchang, the day is observed as devotees mark the triumph of Lord Shiva over the asuras (demons). Devotees observe fast on the day and according to Hindu Legend, on the particular Diwas, Mahadeva defeated the Asuras and Danavas, who caused massive destruction and threatened creation.

According to Legends, Lord Shiva and his mount, Nandi (the bull), saved the Devas from the demons. The Devas headed to Kailash (Lord Shiva's heavenly abode) during Pradosh Kaal to seek help. Therefore, Lord Shiva and Nandi fought a battle and defeated the Asuras to end their cruelty and restore Peace.

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2022: Puja Vidhi

Devotees should rise early in Bhramha Muhurat and take a bath

Perform ‘Aachman’ and clean yourself.

Offer prayers to Lord Surya and ‘Arpan Jal’

Chant mantras and offer flowers, fruits, datura, milk, and dahi to Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati

At the Sunset, perform aarti and seek blessings

Posted By: Ashita Singh