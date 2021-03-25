Pradosh Vrat falls right a few days before when Holika Dahan and Holi are celebrated. Read on to know the date, time, importance, puja vidhi and more about the special day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The second and last Pradosh Vrat is falling on March 26. This vrat is observed for Lord Shiva and takes place on the Trayodashi date of Shukla Paksha of Phalgun month as per Hindu calendar. On this day, devotees fast for Mahadev and it is believed that by doing so, their wishes get fulfilled. Also, Pradosh Vrat falls right a few days before when Holika Dahan and Holi are celebrated. Read on to know more about the special day

Pradosh Vrat 2021: Importance of the special day

This vrat/fast is considered to clear all the sins of the devotees. On this date apart from Lord Shiva, Chandra Dev (Moon God) is also worshipped. As per the Hindu beliefs, Chandradev was the first one to keep Pradosh vrat and post which Lord Shiva became happy and freed Chandra dev. On this day, the performing puja is considered very auspicious and special to worship Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. According to mythological beliefs performing puja this day with all the rituals will give positive results.

Pradosh Vrat 2021: Steps to perform puja

Lord Shiva must be worshipped on this day in Pradosh Kaal. This period comes after sunset.

Devotees should visit Shiva temple and perform Jalabhishek on Shivling. Also, the fast should begin.

Offer Lord Shiva his favourite things like belpatra, incense, etc.

Now perform aarti for Lord Shiva and chant mantras of shiva. Also, recite Chalisa.

Pradosh Vrat 2021: Pujs Samagri (things to offer Lord Shiva)

On this day, five different types of fruits, ghee, curd, sugar, jaggery, sugarcane juice, honey, cow's milk, sandalwood, Akshat, Belpatra, Gulal, Abir, Janeu, Dhatura, Kapoor, Kalava, Agarbatti, Deepak and more are offered to Lord Shiva.

Pradosh Vrat 2021: Auspicious time and date

Phalgun month, Shukla Paksha, Trayodashi tithi

Trayodashi Tithi starts - 26 March, Friday 08 am to 21 minutes

Trayodashi Tithi ends - 27 March, Saturday at 06:00 am

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal