New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hindu take great pride in celebrating Pardosh Vrats, it holds a great significance in the community. The Holy Parv is observed to appease Lord Shiva. Hindus place a high value on Lord Shiva’s worship. It is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi (thirteenth day) of the Lunar fortnight every month.

There are 2 Trayodashi Tithi in each month which counts to 24 Vrats in the whole year. And each day has its own name if the Tithi falls on it. Monday is known as Soma Pradosh, if it occurs on Saturday, it is known as Shani Pradosh, and when it occurs on Thursday, it is known as Guru Pradosh.

In December month, the Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha of the month of Margashirsha falls on December that is Thursday, and hence it will be known as Guru Pardosh.

December 2021 Pradosh Vrat: date

This month, Guru Pradosh will be observed on December 2.

December 2021 Pradosh Vrat: Tithi

The Trayodashi Tithi begins at 11:35 PM on December 1 and ends at 8:26 PM on December 2.

December 2021 Pradosh Vrat: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious time to perform the Shiva Puja is between 5:24 PM to 8:07 PM.

December 2021 Pradosh Vrat: Significance

On an auspicious day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and celebrate his Triumph over the asuras (demons). Devotees observe fast on the day and according to Hindu Legend, on the particular Diwas, Mahadeva defeated the Asuras and Danavas, who caused massive destruction and threatened creation.

According to one ancient Indian text, Lord Shiva and his mount (vahana), Nandi (the bull), saved the Devas from the demons. The Devas headed to Kailash (Lord Shiva's heavenly abode) during Pradosh Kaal to seek help. Therefore, Lord Shiva and Nandi fought a battle and defeated the Asuras to end their cruelty. Subsequently, peace was restored.

December 2021 Pradosh Vrat: Puja Vidhi

Rise early in Bhramha Muhurat and take a bath

Perform ‘aachman’ and clean yourself.

Offer prayers to Lord Surya and ‘Arpan JAL’

Chant Hanuman Chalisa and offer flowers, fruits, datura, milk, and dahi to Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati

At the Sunset, perform aarti

Posted By: Ashita Singh