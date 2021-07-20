If Pradosh falls on Wednesday, it is called Budh Pradosh. Devotees observe a day-long fast on this day and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to seek their blessings. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh Vrat is observed twice a month on Trayodashi Tithi (thirteenth day) of both Shukla Paksh and Krishna Paksha according to the Hindu lunar calendar. If Pradosh falls on Wednesday, it is called Budh Pradosh. Devotees observe a day-long fast on this day and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to seek their blessings.

Pradosh Vrat 2021: Date and Timings

Pradosh fast depends upon the sunset therefore it varies from city to city. Here are the estimated timings:

Date: July 21, 2021

Sunrise: 06:28 am

Sunset: 06:21 pm

Pradosh Vrat 2021: Shubh Muhurat

Brahm muhurat: 04:51am - 05:40am

Amrit kaalam: 08:57 am - 10:25 am

Trayodashi starts: July 21, 2021, 02:56 pm

Trayodashi ends: July 22, 2021, 12:02 pm

Pradosh Kaal: 06:21 pm - 08:47 pm

Duration: 2hrs 25min

Pradosh Vrat 2021: Significance

In Hindu scripture, Skanda Purana significance of Pradosh Vrat has been mentioned. Also, in Shiv Purana the manifold benefits of Pradosh Vrat are told. It is the strong faith of devotees that by keeping the Pradosh Vrat, Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati will bless them with the fulfillment of all the spiritual as well worldly desires. God will bestow them with eternal bliss and spiritual gains.

Pradosh Vrat 2021: Legend

As per Puranic legend, the Devas got help from Lord Shiva on the auspicious time of Pradosh on trayodashi. With the threat of demons, to seek the help, Gods reached Mount Kailasha. They were welcomed by Shiva's scared bull Nandi. On this day Lord Shiva accepted their request and assured them his help. Another story tells that after Samudra manthan the poison was taken by Lord Shiva. On this day of trayodashi Pradosh time Lord Shiva emerged from stupor. On the back of the bull Nandi He danced tandav, therefore people worship Nandi also on this day.

Pradosh Vrat 2021: Puja vidhi

It is a strong belief of devotees that on Pradosh day, Maa Parvati and Lord Shiva are delighted. Therefore, by worshipping on this day they will generously bless the devotees with contentment, health, wealth and good fortune. Take a look at the puja vidhi

The meaning of Pradosh is related to evening, therefore puja is done during evening twilight, that is sandhyakaal.

Some devotees fast for 24 hours without sleeping and they do not eat anything. They break their fast in the evening after taking prasad.

Some people only worship and do not fast, they take an early bath in the morning of Pradosh, in the evening time of twilight they lit a deepak in front of idols and offer naivedya.

Devotees visit Shiva temples for Abhishek.

Idols of Lord Shiva. Maa Parvati, Lord Ganesha, Kartikey and Nandi to be made of clay.

Abhishek is performed by bathing Shivling with many things such as ghee, milk, honey, curd, sugar, bhang, gangajal, itra etc. while chanting 'om namah shivay.'

Chanting of Mahamrityunjay mantra, Shiv Chalisa and other mantras are recited.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal