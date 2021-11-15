New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh vrat is a popular Hindu fast, dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is observed bimonthly on the Trayodashi tithi of both Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha of every Hindu Lunar Calendar.

When Pradosh Vrat falls on Tuesday, it is known as Bhaum Pradosh. It is observed for good health and prosperity. The upcoming Pradosh Vrat is on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Pradosh Vrat 2021: Date and time

Bhauma Shukla Pradosha Vrat on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 17:27 to 20:07

Duration - 02 Hours 40 Mins

Day Pradosha Time - 17:27 to 20:07

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 08:01 on Nov 16, 2021

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 09:50 on Nov 17, 2021

Pradosh Vrat 2021: Significance

Skanda Purana has spoke about the benefits of Pradosh Vrat. According to Hindu scriptures, one who observes the Pradosh Vrat with utmost sincerity and purity can easily please Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This is because on this day, they are extremely delighted and generous and bestow with bountiful blessings and good fortune. Pradosh vrat is also kept for the spritual upliftment and fulfilment of all the desires.

Pradosh Vrat 2021: Rituals

- As meaning of pradosh is 'relating to the evening' this vrat rituals are performed during Sandhyakaal that is the evening twilight.

- Before sunset devotees get ready for rituals after taking bath.

- Lord Shiva is worshipped alongwith Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, Lord Kartikeya and sacred Nandi. Some people made these idols with clay.

- A kalash filled with water is kept at puja place on durba grass. Lord Shiva is worshipped and invoked in the Kalash.

- Abhishek is performed, Shivling is given bath with various sacred substances which include milk, curd, ghee, honey, itra, bhaang, chandan, water etc. Bilva patra are offered as these are very auspicious.

- Pradosh Vrat Katha is recited.

- Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra is enchanted.

- Aarti is performed.

- Devotees visit Lord Shiva temples.

