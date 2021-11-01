New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh Vrat 2021 is one of the important days for Hindus as it is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The day is observed on both Trayosashi Tithi, that is, Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha, in the lunar month. Pradosham Vrat falls during Pradosha Kala, which starts after sunset, and when Pradosham falls on Tuesday, it is known as Bhauma Pradosha. This month, the auspicious day will fall on November 2, 2021. Devotees, on this day, observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Shiva to seek his blessings for a wealthy, prosperous and healthy life.

Pradosh Vrat 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: November 2, Tuesday

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 11:31 AM on Nov 02, 2021

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 09:02 AM on Nov 03, 2021

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 05:35 PM to 08:11 PM

Day Pradosha Time - 05:35 PM to 08:11 PM

Pradosh Vrat 2021: Significance

As per Hindu scriptures, those who observe Pradosh Vrat, Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati shower blessings on them with the fulfilment of all the spiritual as well worldly desires. Not just this, if a devotee is suffering from a major disease then, it starts getting cured.

Pradosh Vrat 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Pradosh vrat puja is done during evening twilight, that is sandhyakaal.

- Some devotees fast for 24 hours without sleeping and abstain from eating anything and break their fast in the evening after taking prasad.

- Some devotees only worship and do not fast, they take an early bath in the morning and in the evening they lit a deepak in front of idols and offer naivedya.

- Devotees visit Shiva temples for Abhishek.

- Abhishek is performed by bathing Shivling with ghee, milk, honey, curd, gangajal, etc. while chanting 'om namah shivay.'

- Mahamrityunjay mantra, Shiv Chalisa and other mantras are recited on this day.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv