Pradosh Vrat 2021: There are various names of Pradosh Vrat. When the Pradosh Vrat falls on Monday, it is known as Soma Pradosham, when this Vrat falls on Saturday, it is called Shani Pradosham, and when it falls on Tuesday, it is called Bhauma Pradosham.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh Vrat is known as one of the auspicious days in the Hindu culture. On this day, the devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees keep a day-long fast, and they open it after performing puja and aarti in the evening. This day falls on the Trayodashi tithi.

To be noted, this day is known as Pradosh because the puja is performed an hour before and after sunset on this day, and that period is known as Pradosh Kaal.

When is Pradosh Vrat February 2021?

This month, the Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Wednesday i.e. February 24.

What is the tithi of Pradosh Vrat?

The Pradosh Vrat tithi will start at 6:05 PM on February 24, and it will end at 5:18 PM on February 25.

What is the auspicious puja timing of Pradosh Vrat 2021?

The auspicious puja timing of Pradosh puja will start at 6:18 PM and will end at 8:48 PM.

Significance of Pradosh Vrat:

It is believed that if the devotees keep a day-long fast on this day, they attain salvation, and all their wishes get fulfilled. On this day, the devotees also offer special prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

There are two methods of observing a fast on this day. In the first method, a devotee can observe a day-long fast on this day, and in the other method, the devotees can offer prayer to the Shivling, and they can chant mantras on this day.

There are various names of Pradosh Vrat. When the Pradosh Vrat falls on Monday, it is known as Soma Pradosham, when this Vrat falls on Saturday, it is called Shani Pradosham, and when it falls on Tuesday, it is called Bhauma Pradosham.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma