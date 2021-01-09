Pradosh Vrat is going to take place on January 10, 2021, Sunday. This Pradosh Vrat will be the first Pradosh of the year 2021.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh Vrat is known as the auspicious day in the Hindu calendar and it is observed on the Trayodishi tithi that falls on the 13th day of both Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. That is the reason why this day falls twice every month. On this day, the devotees keep a day-long fast and they open it after performing puja in the evening.

The meaning of the word 'Pradosh' means belonging or relating to the evening or it is known as the first part of the night. This vrat is observed during the sandhyakaal that is known as the evening twilight or it is known as the Pradosh Vrat.

Pradosh Vrat Date

Pradosh Vrat is going to take place on January 10, 2021, Sunday. This Pradosh Vrat will be the first Pradosh of the year 2021. This Pradosh Vrat will be called Ravi [Pradosh as it is going to fall on Sunday. The next Pradosh Vrat will take place on January 26, 2021, Tuesday.

Pradosh Vrat Katha

According to Hindu mythology, an old widow used to step out with her son to seek alms and return in the evening. One day when she was returning back home with alms, she saw a boy on the banks of the river, who was the prince of Vidarbha Dharmagupta. Enemies had killed his father and annexed his kingdom. The Brahmin widow adopted the child and raised him.

After some time, the widow with both the children went to Dev temple from Devyoga. There he met the sage Shandilya. Rishi Shandilya told Brahmani that the child they have got is the son of the king of Vidarbhashya who was killed in the war. Rishi Shandilya advised Brahmani to perform Pradosh fast. With the sage's orders, both the boys also started Pradosh fast.

One day both the boys were walking in the forest when they saw some Gandharva girls. The Brahmin child returned home but Prince Dharmagupta started talking to a Gandharva girl named "Anshumati". Gandharva Kanya and Rajkumar was fascinated with her, Kanya calls Rajkumar to introduce his father to get married. The next day when he again came to meet Gandharva Kanya, Gandharva Kanya's father told him that he is the prince of Vidarbha country. On the orders of Lord Shiva, Gandharvaraja got his daughter married to Prince Dharmagupta.

After this, Prince Dharmagupta with the help of the Gandharva army regained Vidarbha country. All this was the result of the Brahmin and prince Dharmagupta's Pradosh fast. According to Skandpuran, a devotee who hears or recites the story of Pradosh fast after Shivpuja on the day of Pradosh Vrat never suffers impoverishment for a hundred births.

Pradosh Vrat Tithi

Pradesh tithi will begin at 04:52 pm on January 10, 2021, and ends at 02:32 pm on January 11, 2021. Pradosha puja time is from 05:42 pm to 08:25 pm on January 10, 2021.

Sunrise: 07:15 am on January 10, 2021

Sunset: 05:42 pm on January 10, 2021

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma