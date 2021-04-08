As the auspicious day is around the corner, we have brought you details regarding the shubh tithi, puja vidhi and significance.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh Vrat also, known as Pradosham, is one of the auspicious days for Hindus. As per Hindu, every year in the Chaitra month on both Shukla Paksha Trayadashi Tithi and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. Do you know why the day is known as Pradosh? Because the puja is performed before and after sunset and this is the reason why it is also known as Pradosh Kaal. This year the Pradosh Vrat will be observed on April 9, 2021. As the auspicious day is around the corner, we have brought you details regarding the shubh tithi, puja vidhi and significance.

Pradosh Vrat 2021 Date and Shubh Tithi

Chaitra Pradosh Vrat, Krishna Trayodashi Date: April 9, Friday

Shubh Tithi Begins: 3:15 am (April 9)

Shubh Tithi Ends: 4:27 am (April 10)

Pradosh Vrat 2021 Puja Vidhi

1. Wake up early, bathe and wear clean clothes.

2. Observe day-long fast.

3. Perform puja at home to Lord Shiva, chant Maha Mrityunjaya mantra 108 times, Shiva Stotram and Aarti.

4. Visit the nearby Shiva temple and perform Jalabhishek on Shivling. Offer belpatra and dhatura to please the Lord.

As per Hindu belief, there are two ways of observing Pradosh Vrat, either by observing a day-long fast or offering Jalaabhishek on Shivling.

Pradosh Vrat 2021 Importance of the auspicious day

Observing fast on this day will help you to clear all sins and attain salvation. Also, if a devotee is suffering from a major disease then, it starts getting cured. As per Hindu belief, worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day will bring peace, happiness, health and prosperity.

For unversed, there are numerous names of Pradosh Vrat. If the day falls on Monday then, it is known as Soma Pradosham; if on Tuesday, it is known as Bhauma Pradosham; and if on Saturday, it is known as Shani Pradosham.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv