Pradosh Vrat 2020: The Pradosh Vrat is observed twice in a month according to the Hindu festival. The next Pradosh Vrat will be on October 28.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The devotees of Lord Shiva will observe Pradosh Vrat on October 14, 2020. This day is observed on the thirteenth day of the Lunar fortnight. It is also referred to as Trayodashi tithi or 13th day of the Krishna Paksha (new moon day) and Shukla Paksha (full moon day). On this day, the devotees of Lord Shiva keeps a day-long fast and breaks it after performing puja in the evening. The Pradosh Vrat is observed twice in a month according to the Hindu festival. The next Pradosh Vrat will be on October 28.

Benefits of Pradosh Vrat:

It is said that Lord Shiva showers blessing on those who observe Pradosh vrat. He also fulfils all wishes of his devotees. With the grace of Lord Shiva, one gets rid of all kinds of sufferings and sorrows.

Significance of Pradosh Vrat:

On this auspicious day, the devotees observe fast and they sit for special worship ritual for Shiva and Parvati during the twilight. Fasting on this day provides relief from diseases and health benefits and all the wishes of the seeker are likely to be fulfilled.

Pradosh Vrat Katha

According to Skada Purana, an old widow used to step out with her son to seek alms and return in the evening. One day when she was returning back home with alms, she saw a boy on the banks of the river, who was the prince of Vidarbha Dharmagupta. Enemies had killed his father and annexed his kingdom. The Brahmin widow adopted the child and raised him.

After some time, the widow with both the children went to Dev temple from Devyoga. There he met the sage Shandilya. Rishi Shandilya told Brahmani that the child they have got is the son of the king of Vidarbhashya who was killed in the war. Rishi Shandilya advised Brahmani to perform Pradosh fast. With the sage's orders, both the boys also started Pradosh fast.

One day both the boys were walking in the forest when they saw some Gandharva girls. The Brahmin child returned home but Prince Dharmagupta started talking to a Gandharva girl named "Anshumati". Gandharva Kanya and Rajkumar become fascinated on each other, Kanya calls Rajkumar to introduce his father to get married. The next day when he again came to meet Gandharva Kanya, Gandharva Kanya's father told that he is the prince of Vidarbha country. On the orders of Lord Shiva, Gandharvaraja got his daughter married to Prince Dharmagupta.

After this, Prince Dharmagupta with the help of Gandharva army regained Vidarbha country. All this was the result of the Brahmin and prince Dharmagupta's Pradosh fast. According to Skandpuran, a devotee who hears or recites the story of Pradosh fast after Shivpuja on the day of Pradosh Vrat never suffers impoverishment for a hundred births.

