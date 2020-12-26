It is said that when a Pradosh Vrat falls on a Monday, it is called Soma Pradosham, and if it falls on Saturday, it is known as the Shani Pradosham.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh Vrat is an auspicious day that is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is observed on the thirteenth day (Trayodashi Tithi) of the lunar fortnight in the Hindu calendar. On this day, the devotees worship Lord Shiva and they keep a day-long fast and break it after performing puja in the evening. The Pradosh Vrat is observed twice a month according to the Hindu festival.

When is Pradosh Vrat?

This month the Pradosh Vrat will be observed on December 27.

Shubh Muhurat of Pradosh Vrat

The shubh muhurat of pradosh vrat is going to fall between 5:32 PM to 8:16 PM on December 27.

Pradosh Vrat Significance

On this day, the devotees observe a day-long fast and seek blessing from Lord Shiva to attain moksha. The devotees also sit for a special worship ritual for Shiva and Parvati during the twilight. Fasting on this day provides relief from diseases and health benefits and all the wishes of the seeker are likely to be fulfilled.

It is also said that of all the Pradosh Vrat- Shani Pradosh and Soma Pradosh holds a special place in all. It is said that when a Pradosh Vrat falls on a Monday, it is called Soma Pradosham, and if it falls on Saturday, it is known as the Shani Pradosham.

How to observe fast on this day?

It is said that there are two ways of fasting on this auspicious day. One could wither go for the 24-hour fast without sleeping in the night or one can observe fast from sunrise till sunset. The other way of observing Pradosh vrat could be worshipping the Shivling, chanting the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra 108 times.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma