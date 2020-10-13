Pradosh Vrat 2020: The first Pradosh fast or Pradosh Vrat of the Bhadrapad month will be observed on October 14. Know Puja Muhrat, Puja Vidhi and Puja Katha.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It is believed that the person who observes fast on the Trayodashi Tithi (third day) of Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapad month to please Lord Shiva, all his wishes get fulfilled. By observing this fast, the devotees get relief from all the troubles. This month, Pradosh Vrat will be observed on October 14 and will be the last Pradosh Vrat of 2020. The word ‘pradosh’ in Hindi means 'belonging or relating to the evening'. There is a huge significance of Muhrat, Puja Vidhi and Puja Katha in the Pradosh Vrat.

Pradosh Tithi and Muhrat (Date and Time)

This fast will be observed on Ashwin-Krishna Trayodashi (October 14, 2020). It will start at 11:51 am on October 14 and will conclude on 8:33 on October 15.

Pradosh Vrat Puja Vidhi

1. Firstly, devotees have to wake up early in the morning and take a bath and wear white or Badami colored clothes.

2. After this, clean the place of worship and sprinkle Gangaja.

3. It is advised to sit on a white color cloth while worshiping.

4. Place a white plain cloth at the place of worship and make a swastika on it.

5. Establish the statue of Lord Shiva at the place of worship and offer him garlands of white flowers.

6. Light a lamp of mustard oil and resolve the fast while worshiping Lord Shiva.

7. Offer Kheer to Lord Shiva and distribute the 'prasad' to all the members of the house.

Pradosh Vrat importance

According to religious beliefs, this fast has a lot of importance. It is also believed that Lord Shiva dances in a happy posture on Mount Kailasa during Pradoshkaal. In such a situation, by doing spiritual practice on this auspicious date, Lord Shiva gets quickly pleased and fill their devotees with wealth. Pradosh Vrat occurs twice every month, one in Krishna Paksha and one in Shukla Paksha.

Posted By: Srishti Goel