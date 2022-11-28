Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss: 6 Easy Tips To Help Get Back In Shape

PREGNANCY IS a blessing in women's life which brings major changes to their lifestyles and health. Some changes post-pregnancy include body shape, hormones, weight gain, stretch marks, sagging and hair loss among many others. According to the National Library of Medicine, approximately 6 to 14 per cent of women are likely to become overweight within 1 year after the delivery of the newborn baby. According to research published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, pregnancy weight gain can include the baby, placenta, blood, uterus enlargement, extra fat stores, amniotic fluids and breast tissues.

This postpartum weight gain is stimulated because of several reasons such as underlying health conditions, diabetes, PCOS, irregular exercise, stress, lack of sleep and thyroid problems. Juggling between the responsibilities of becoming a new mother and taking care of your own body can be very challenging. However, with some simple steps, you can help your body shed those extra kilos post-pregnancy.

1. Monitor Your Calorie Intake

According to Healthline, monitoring your calorie intake can help you keep an eye on the weight gain after pregnancy which can further help you to practise the necessary steps for weight loss. You can keep a check on your calorie intake by maintaining a good diary or trying a mobile calorie tracking app. It can help in reducing portion sizes and choosing healthy food options.

2. Comsume Foods With High Fibre

Including foods such as eggs, legumes, nuts, seeds, and dairy products which are high in fibre can be a great way to shed extra weight post-pregnancy. Protein and fibre-rich foods help you stay full for longer periods and satiate your cravings.

3. Exercise

Along with a doctor's recommendation and approval, exercising can be a great way to shed weight put on after delivery. Post-pregnancy delivery exercises such as brisk walking, flutter kicks, leg raise, planks and many more can be effective for post-pregnancy weight loss.

4. Avoid Added Sugar And Refined Carbs

According to Healthline, common sources of added sugars such as sugary drinks, fruit juices, cakes, pastries, biscuits, and white flour should be avoided after delivery. One should be focused on eliminating added sugars and refined carbs and replacing them with fresh vegetables, fish, eggs, yoghurt, and fruits prescribed by your doctor.

5. Be Physically Active

Combined with reduced calorie intake, practising workout sessions under supervision and doctor's approval helps in pregnancy weight loss. Simple walking can get you started. Regular physical activity can rejuvenate your body and strengthen your muscles and overall body. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), exercise improves heart health and reduces the rick of diabetes which play a major role in post-pregnancy weight loss.

6. Get Enough Sleep

Many studies stated that an average sleep duration of fewer than 5 hours or over 8 hours is directly linked to weight gain. As per the study by the University of California, Maternal and Infant Nutrition Briefs, sleep less than 5 hours over 24 hours can double the risk of substantial weight retention at one year postpartum. Therefore, maintain a good sleeping schedule to help your body stay away from stress and other factors contributing to weight gain post-pregnancy.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)