Postpartum Tips: 6 Things To Keep In Mind Post Pregnancy

THE FEMALE body witnesses drastic changes during and post-pregnancy period. From the body becoming wider, ribs expanding, and widening of hips, several changes in the body of a woman take place when she is pregnant. The most common change experienced by pregnant women is belly bulge. After giving birth to a baby, women expect their bellies to return to their normal size. However, it takes about 6-8 weeks before the uterus is back to its pre-pregnancy size.

For a woman, pregnancy is fulfilling, difficult, exhausting and enchanting and a journey filled with love. While adjusting to life with a newborn, it is also a time to recover from the changes due to pregnancy. Either a vaginal birth or cesarean birth, the body needs sufficient time to heal. Look below for some post-pregnancy tips to take care of your health after the birth of the newborn.

1. Get Plenty of Rest

Sufficient resting and sleeping are required to cope with tiredness and fatigue. Once your newborn baby sleeps, make sure to get rest for yourself to release the stress, tension and tiredness.

2. Eat Healthy Meals

Eating healthy is of utmost importance for any new mom to take care of their body. Include protein-rich foods such as milk, cheese, yogurt, meat, fish and beans. Inculcate whole foods such as lots of fruits, green leafy vegetables, whole grains and nuts after being prescribed by your doctor.

3. Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated helps the body to absorb and transport essential vitamins, minerals and hormones to blood cells. It reduces swelling, softens skin and increases energy. It can also reduce dizziness, fatigue and dry skin.

4. Exercise

After consulting with your doctor if exercising is okay for you, try walking near your house so that your feel refreshed and body movement happens. Exercise promotes weight loss and strengthens abdominal muscles. It may also prevent postpartum depression.

5. Avoid Heavy Lifting

Post-pregnancy, a woman should never lift heavy objects as you're recovering from the delivery, her body changes and her body is healing. Doing extensive exercises or lifting heavy weights can increase the chances of prolapse (when an organ such as the uterus, drops down).

6. Ask For Help

Be open to asking for help from your family and friends in household chores such as cooking, cleaning, babysitting, laundry etc. Remember to take complete rest and let your body heal properly.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)